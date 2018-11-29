City Council Holds Monthly Meeting

Last Updated on Thursday, 29 November 2018 18:51 Published on Thursday, 29 November 2018 18:51 Written by Darla Downs

The Wolf Point City Council will soon need to look at reviewing utility rates, reported Wolf Point Mayor Chris Dschaak at the council’s regular monthly meeting Monday, Nov. 19.

The reassessment of water and sewer rates is necessary due to the vast amount of repairs on the city’s sewer system that is known to be needed following the recent sewer inventory and the anticipated results of a yet-to-be-scheduled inventory of the city’s water mains.

The last time water or sewer rates were increased was in 2011.

The council was informed at their October meeting that, according to estimates, Wolf Point’s sewer system will cost an estimated $20 million to complete repairs or replacement of approximately 57,500 feet of sewer lines and 159 manholes.

The council plans to get a legal opinion on whether or not they “own” the results of the inventory or if they must continue to utilize Interstate Engineering for that project since they are the ones who commissioned the inventory to be completed.

The mayor was authorized to sign a new five-year master services agreement contract with Great West Engineering of Billings. This action follows a vote of the council at their monthly meeting, Monday, Oct. 15 to contract with Great West Engineering of Billings for the city’s master services agreement/engineering.

Great West replaced Interstate Engineering, which has held that contract for over a decade.

Apparently, there has been some confusion on the garbage fees being included on property owners’ tax bills. The amount being paid annually is not changing; it is just being assessed in two installments, rather than monthly with water/sewer bills. Those properties that are not assessed taxes will still be billed monthly on their water/sewer bills. Garbage rates have not changed since 2009.

With the voters’ 65 percent approval of the general obligation bond, the city will move forward with the pool rehab project and hope to complete the project in the fall of 2019 to eliminate the need to shut down the pool during the summer months. Staff believe they can limp the current system for another summer season.

The council will also approach the Fort Peck Tribes for assistance with the pool rehab project.

The council will seek bids for the purchase of Triangle Park once city attorney Terrance Toavs reviews the requirements of the Bureau of Reclamation grant of servitude that is currently on that park. The possibility of transferring that grant to Nellie’s Park was discussed. It was noted that the grant of servitude was originally on the tennis courts south of Fox Ford and was moved to Triangle Park when that property was sold.

The council discussed the need for a couple of American flags and lighting that is needed at Greenwood Cemetery in the Veterans Circles. The new flag poles was approved and city crew will be installing them.

The crack/seal/restriping project at the L.M. Clayton Airport is completed.

The council also authorized the sale of the old sewer jetter pending legal review to determine the proper process to sell it. One area community has expressed interest in purchasing it.

It was noted that the fire department is looking at a smartphone app-based pager system to eliminate the need for firemen to carry pagers.

Toavs reported that he and Anna Rose Sullivan were reviewing the cross-deputization agreement and the Fort Peck Tribes’ stance that city officers are not covered with regards to Federal Tort Claims Act.

The council’s next regular meeting is Dec. 17.