Tribes Come Together for Poplar Indian Days Celebration

Written by Tyler Manning

It was a cold afternoon on Sunday, Sept. 4, the last day of the Poplar Indian Days Celebration pow-wow in Poplar, which is held annually over Labor Day weekend. The air was thick with the scent of cooking meat as members of the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes donned traditional dress for the grand entry at 1 p.m. It was set to be the next to last grand entry of the pow-wow and as such everyone went all out on their dress and song for the event.

Tribal sounds could be heard well in the distance as local groups pounded traditional drums and sang old songs in their native tongue. A short while after 1 p.m., the leaders of the grand entry began with staff and flag in hand. The pow-wow was led by veterans and soldiers alike and they danced to drums that resonated across the American Legion Park in Poplar. The Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux, American and Canadian flags were all displayed proudly as they were marched to the center where they would come to a rest.

As the leaders stood in the center, dozens of others in full tribal dress danced and marched around them as a display of affection and respect.

They danced for a long while before stopping for a prayer and a short word from Thomas Christian, Fort Peck Tribes executive board member. He thanked everyone for coming and showing their support as well as welcomed everyone, Natives and non-Natives alike, to the ceremony.

Christian gave a short speech about how the pow-wow is about bringing people together because every living thing on this earth is related. He spoke of our need to respect our earth as well as our spiritual father especially in the trying times we live in today. It is a beautiful thing that the tribes can come together and honor tradition as others struggle in the world to make it a better place, he said. It was a moment of appreciation for things such as the water which gives life to all things on earth even though some others in the world might attempt to poison it. Christian was impassioned in his speaking.

Shortly after, another dance was performed and then the leaders of the entry were honored individually along with the flag bearers and various princesses. The bulk of the dancers disbursed to congregate with friends and relatives.

Afterwards, the younger dancers went on to perform their intertribal dances as the pow-wow continued its last day.

Royalty for the celebration included: head man dancer, Terry Martinez; head woman dancer, DeriAnn FlyingHorse; princess, Codi Owns Pipe Ricker; princess first attendant, Isabelle Owns Pipe Ricker; junior princess, Raquel Firemoon-Figueroa; junior princess first attendant, Emma Brown; junior princess second attendant, Naveha Houle; mini princess, Whisper-Marie Rose EagleBoy; mini princess first attendant, Ty Two Bulls; traveling princess, Hally Eder; junior traveling princess, Gracelynn Growing Thunder; and mini traveling princess, GeorgeAnne Growing

Thunder.

Officers are: advisor: Daylon Dionne; flag bearer: Jose Figueroa; treasurer: Greg and Mary Plante; co-secretary, Conrad Scott and Connie Thompson; lodge keeper: Raymond “Abby” Ogle; drum keeper: Cetan Growing Thunder; announcers, Charles Moran and Thomas Christian; arena director, Raymond Olson; host drum, Fort Peck Sioux.