Walleyes’ Banquet Attendance Down, Pronto Honored

Details Last Updated on Thursday, 09 May 2019 15:35 Published on Thursday, 09 May 2019 15:35 Written by James Walling

The Wolf Point Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited held their 33rd annual banquet Saturday, April 27, at the Elks Club ballroom. Walleyes Unlimited treasurer Nancy Hopson reported 130 steak and walleye dinners served with all the fixings. She said the number of attendees was down from last year. She attributes the decline to the fact that the event was scheduled later in the year and the Poplar Fireman’s Ball, which was also held on Saturday evening.

Club vice president Garrett Pronto was inducted into the Wolf Point Walleyes Unlimited Hall of Fame at the banquet. The 23-year-old has been helping with events and other chapter activities since he was a toddler.

Angler of the Year was awarded to Whit and Carly Rush.

Sponsor of the Year was awarded to Kent Morehouse Taxidery.

Dining and games were on offer. Plainer Board Pinochle was held in two rounds. Several guns and entry into the Rock Creek Tournament were offered as enticements to the Wild West Walleye Wheel of Fortune.

Robert Toavs of Toavs Premier Auctions donated his time and prizes were offered at the Walleyes premier table by Farmers Union Lumber, The Free Trader, Western Bank, Pro-Tire and Northern Prairie Auto Sales.

Door prizes were donated by Ag Land Realty, Ag Partners/Brandon Babb, Albertsons Glasgow and Wolf Point, Air Designs of Scobey, Associate Cleaning, the Apple Trolley, Avon, Baker’s Jewelery and Bow Detailing.

Other area sponsors included Bryan’s, Steve’s Auto & Bail Bonds, MonDak Marine in Glasgow, Tina BetsHisMedicine and CHS Elevator.

Hopson estimated gross proceeds for this year’s fundraiaser event at approximately $15,000.

For more information about Walleyes Unlimited, visit montanawalleyesunlimited.net.

Photo: Garrett Pronto was inducted into the Wolf Point Walleyes Hall of Fame by the Wolf Point Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited at the group’s annual banquet April 27. (By James Walling)