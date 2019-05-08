Jackson, Smoker Elected To Frazer School Board

Details Last Updated on Wednesday, 08 May 2019 17:01 Published on Wednesday, 08 May 2019 17:01 Written by Darla Downs

During Tuesday, May 7, Frazer School election, Mary Sue Jackson and Adeline Smoker were the top two vote-getters, earning them three-year terms on the board.

Jackson received 74 votes and Smoker received 68 votes, while opponents Brockie Standing and Jewel Four Star Ackerman received 42 and 40 votes respectively.

Also receiving one vote each were Mike Cole and Shilo Fourstar.