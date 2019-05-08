WPH_masthead

Frontier Voters Approve Mill Levy

Wednesday, 08 May 2019
Published on Wednesday, 08 May 2019
Written by Darla Downs
Frontier Elementary School voters approved the district’s requested $10,245.84 mill levy by a narrow four-point margin, 34-30. There are 231 registered voters in the district, with only 64 voting in the election May 7.