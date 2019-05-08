Zilkoski, Hansen Reelected To Wolf Point School Board

Details Last Updated on Wednesday, 08 May 2019 14:31 Published on Wednesday, 08 May 2019 14:31 Written by Darla Downs

Wolf Point School District voters extended their vote of confidence Tuesday, May 7, to incumbent board members, Dr. Mark W. Zilkoski and Linda L. Hansen.

Zilkoski received 487 votes to opponent Kaci Wallette’s 144. Zilkoski’s seat is in District, an at-large district with a total number of registered voters of 1,712. Only 632 votes were cast.

Hansen will represent District 2. She beat Lonnie D. Headdress Sr. 34-13. In District 2, there are 278 registered voters, however only 47 ballots were cast.