County Commissioners Tackle Rough Roads

Details Last Updated on Thursday, 02 May 2019 19:16 Published on Thursday, 02 May 2019 19:16 Written by James Walling

The Roosevelt County Commissioners held their regular meeting in the commissioners’ office in Wolf Point, Tuesday, April 29, at 11 a.m. Commissioners Gary Macdonald, Duane Nygaard and Gordon Oelkers were in attendance. Following approval of minutes for the April 23 regular meeting, a small contingent of Richland County agricultural producers spoke during the public comment period, requesting assistance with county roads south of U.S. Highway 2 between Bainville and Culbertson.

Dana Berwick addressed the commissioners, asking for help coping with rough roads in the area of Kraken Oil & Gas operations.

“Please hold their feet to the fire,” said Berwick.

The group said that impacts on area infrastructure are in need of attention, particularly with the recent snowstorm and weather conditions.

Oelkers made a motion to have the county’s legal team look into methods of motivating operators like Kraken to help keep them accountable to area speed limits and road use regulations, as well as upkeep and maintenance obligations. The motion passed unanimously.

A memorandum of understanding between the county and Fort Peck Tribal Enterprise for maintenance of Brockton water accounts was approved.

Also approved were bids for the sale of two Culbertson fire trucks. The Outlook Fire Department purchased the vehicles for $4,500 and $8,000 respectively.

Steve Larsen was appointed to the compensation board. Macdonald added that the county still needs to find at least one more taxpayer willing to join the board.

The commissioners approved the purchase of a small electric roll-up safety door for the treasurer’s office. The door cost $3,890 and will be installed by maintenance staff.

Alexandria Bostick was approved for hire by the maintenance department.

Minutes were approved for a special administrative meeting April 26. The meeting was held to consider issues related to Resolution 2019-17 regarding the attorney’s office checking account.