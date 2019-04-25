33rd Annual Walleyes Unlimited Banquet Set For Saturday

Details Last Updated on Thursday, 25 April 2019 18:48 Published on Thursday, 25 April 2019 18:48 Written by Darla Downs

The Wolf Point chapter of Walleyes Unlimited is holding its 33rd annual banquet Saturday, April 27, at the ballroom of the Wolf Point Elks Lodge. Social hour starts at 5 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. The menu features a prime rib dinner.

The evening will feature numerous door prizes with the grand door prize of a custom fire pit donated by Air Designs of

Scobey.

There will be the usual assortment of games for youth and adults alike, as well as drawings for door prizes and other fundraising activities.

Walleyes Unlimited of Montana is the largest sport fishing organization in Montana with over 4,000 members. It was formed and incorporated in 1983 to inform and educate the public about the importance of warm water sport fishing in Montana and to support building and maintaining suitable warm water fish hatcheries and develop a hatchery program which can accommodate the needs of warm water fishing.

Montana Walleye’s Unlimited-sanctioned tournaments require that you be a member of WUM to fish these tournaments in order to collect prize money. WUM has no administrative authority for any tournament; they are administered by a separate board of directors.

The mission of Walleyes Unlimited Of Montana, according to their website, http://www.montanawalleyesunlimited.net, is:

•The organization is organized exclusively for charitable, religious, educational, and/or scientific purposes or to foster national or international sports competition under section 501 (c) (3) of the Internal Revenue code.

•Improve and conserve walleye and other warm water fish in suitable bodies of water.

•Organize and educate fishermen to promote walleye and warm water fishing.

•Develop and maintain forage fish programs in suitable bodies of water.

• Support building and maintaining suitable warm water fish hatcheries and develop a hatchery program which can accommodate the needs of warm water fishing.

Support any worthwhile fishing, hunting, wildlife or recreational program organized for pleasure, or other non-profitable purpose.

•Dedicate its members by social and educational means to the conservation and propagation of warm water fish; to support true sportsmanship in a lawful and legal manner among those who fish; to promote and encourage good fellowship among sportsmen; to encourage support of fish and game laws; to work for the respect and knowledge of the just rights of property owners’ and to work for, support and encourage a close, friendly relationship between property owners and sportsmen:

•Dedicated to introducing youths to fishing; educate them to become ethical and responsible sportsmen that respect and conserve fish and wildlife, respect and preserve our public lands and public access and abide by fish and game laws and acknowledge the just rights of property owners.

•Have a positive presence in our local Chapter communities through participation in worthwhile projects and activities.