City Council Releases Water, Sewer Study

Details Last Updated on Thursday, 18 April 2019 22:11 Published on Thursday, 18 April 2019 22:11 Written by James Walling

The Wolf Point City Council met in council chambers Monday, April 15. Following the call to order, the council approved opening bids for park/cemetery maintenance contract. Erickson Irrigation submitted a bid of $154,000 for two years and M.J.B. Professional Lawns & Irrigation submitted a bid of $166,000, also for two years. Mayor Chris Dschaak shared a water, sewer and solid waste study prepared by Great West Engineering for the city. The draft version of the study covers existing rates and charges, revenue projections, rate analyses and conclusions for rate modifications and/or increases. A supplementary email was shared from Great West’s Greg Lukasik featuring a partial statewide rate analysis, indicating that Wolf Point is well below the local average for water and sewer rates. A special meeting has been planned to discuss the study and to consider possible increases and adjustments to current rates. The board will meet in council chambers on Thursday, April 18, at 6 p.m.

Minutes were approved for the March 18 regular council meeting.

During special committee reports, Dschaak told the council that Great Northern Development Corporation Executive Director Tori Matejovsky and Housing Specialist Brianna Vine are planning a windshield study with the city’s cooperation. The informal study will attempt to identify area properties based on their ownership and current use.

A Shakespeare in the Parks performance was announced during new business. The city will host the group, which is based out of Montana State University in Bozeman, behind Faith Lutheran Home on June 27, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The troupe will perform Henry IV Part I.

The airport committee reports that Ed Bach will be rotating out of his regular duties to focus on farming. Tom Romo will cover Bach’s absence through August, effective April 5.

The park/recreation/cemetery/tree board reports that the Wolf Point swimming pool will open June 10. Repairs to the soccer field are under way, following damage to a fence during the winter.

Commissioner Eldon Porras told the council that the Wolf Point Volunteer Fire Department has received three new applications for firefighters. Porras and Dschaak stressed the need for more applicants. Hose testing has been completed and the department is preparing for Insurance Service Office training.

Wolf Point Police Chief Jeff Harada reports that April is shaping up to be a challenging month. Harada said that the first 14 days of the month have seen 43 arrests or citations issued.

The sanitation committee reports that curbside trash pickup has been scheduled in coordination with other Clean Sweep efforts in late April and early May. Area residents are encouraged to put their refuse street-side — not in the alleys — for pickup on May 6.

Several city job openings remain unfilled, including police officer, solid waste and recycling maintenance worker and the position of recreation director. A wage increase was approved for maintenance worker Jarod Weyrauch. His new rate of pay will be $14 per hour, with an increase to $14.50 after he completes his six-month probationary period.

Revenue and expenditure reports for March were approved, as were the treasurer’s cash reports and quarterly securities reports.