Flood Levels Peak On Milk, Missouri

Details Last Updated on Thursday, 04 April 2019 22:28 Published on Thursday, 04 April 2019 22:27 Written by James Walling

Flood levels on the Missouri River have begun a steep drop, according to the National Weather Service. East Valley County remains in moderate to major flood stage at press time. The Milk River near Nashua peaked just below the moderate flood stage level of 28.07 feet on March 26 and is expected to drop below 11 feet by April 12.

The Missouri River near Wolf Point rose above the minor flood level threshold last week, peaking at 23.7 feet March 29. By 8 a.m. April 2, the river had fallen below 17 feet.

The Poplar River reached major flood stage March 25 with a reading of 20.61 feet. The record for the river is 22.6 ft. At press time, levels have dropped to 13 feet, which is considered minor flood stage. The NWS Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service shows the river dropping to 8 feet by April 12.

Big Muddy Creek near Culbertson peaked at a minor flood stage reading of 17.08 feet March 24 and will remain above 15 feet through April 2. The Missouri River near Culbertson peaked at 15.26 feet March 30 and dropped below 9 feet by April 2.

Flood levels remain high on the Milk River near Glasgow, which peaked at a major flood stage reading of 31.37 feet March 28. The record for that stretch is 34.1 feet. The river remains at moderate flood stage at press time, but is expected to drop below 17 feet by April 12. The Milk River near Tampico peaked at 27.37 feet March 27 and remains at the moderate flood stage level with 25.2 feet at press time. The river is expected to drop below 15 feet by next week.

Photo: Sullivan Park in Glasgow was inundated with floodwaters Saturday, March 30. At press time, the Milk River near Glasgow remains at moderate flood stage. (Sean R. Heavey)