Children And Screens: Facts To Consider

From April 29 to May 5, unplug from digital devices and let your imagination run wild. There’s no limit to what you can do during Screen-Free Week.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no screen time for children under two and less than two hours per day for older children.

Excessive screen time puts young children at risk, according to ScreenFree.org.

•Forty percent of three-month-old infants are regular viewers of screen media, and 19 percent of babies one year and under have a TV in their bedroom.

•Screen time can be habit-forming. The more time children engage with screens, the harder time they have turning them off as older children.

•Screen time for children under three is linked to irregular sleep patterns and delayed language acquisition.

•The more time preschool children and babies spend with screens, the less time they spend interacting with their parents.

•Even when parents co-view, they spend less time talking to their children than when they’re engaged in other activities.

•Toddler screen time is also associated with problems in later childhood, including lower math and school achievement, reduced physical activity, victimization by classmates and increased BMI.

On average, preschool children spend 32 hours a week with screen media.

•Direct exposure to TV and overall household viewing are associated with increased early childhood aggression.

•The more time preschool children spend with screens, the less time they spend engaged in creative play — the foundation of learning, constructive problem solving and creativity.

•On average, preschool children see nearly 25,000 television commercials, a figure that does not include product placement.

•Time spent with screens is associated with childhood obesity, sleep disturbances and attention span issues.

•Children with two or more hours of daily screen time are more likely to have increased psychological difficulties, including hyperactivity, emotional and conduct problems, as well as difficulties with peers.

In a survey of youth ages eight to 18, nearly one in four said they felt "addicted" to video games.