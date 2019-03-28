TNT Ag Purchased By Canadian Company

Details Last Updated on Thursday, 28 March 2019 18:59 Published on Thursday, 28 March 2019 18:59 Written by James Walling

Froid-based agricultural services company TNT Ag LLC has been purchased by Nutrien, a Canadian fertilizer company based in Saskatoon, Sask., Canada.

TNT co-founder Tater Mason, 48, of Homestead, told The Herald-News that the company’s three branch locations — Froid, Glasgow and Wolf Point — will remain open for business at regular staffing levels moving forward.

Mason will be continuing on with Nutrien following the March 20 sale.

Partner Tom Dahl, 52, of Williston, N.D., will be leaving the company and focusing on farming full time.

The pair founded TNT (Tom and Tater) in June 2011 in Froid and expanded services to offices at 80 U.S. Highway 2 in Wolf Point in 2017 and 316 13th Street S. in Glasgow in 2015.

Employees Mike and Taylor Hanks, Tyler Hillman, Kiah Smith, Kendall Martens, Brian McCade and Bryan Jacklitch will all be staying on with Nutrien.

Mason says he expects a smooth transition.

“We’re going to be operating the same as before,” said Mason.

Mason said of the sale, “We wanted to offer more for our growers and employees and Nutrien was a good fit.”

He reiterated that the services offered will remain the same.

“Basically,” said Mason, “all we’re changing is the name.”