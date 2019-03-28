Spring Weather Gives Schmeckfest A Boost

Details Last Updated on Thursday, 28 March 2019 17:48 Published on Thursday, 28 March 2019 17:48 Written by James Walling

Warm spring temps helped give attendance and fundraising figures a boost at this year’s Schmeckfest in Lustre March 22.

“The weather really helped,” said Susan Fast.

The annual celebration of community spirit and German cuisine saw over a hundred additional diners.

“That’s way up from last year,” said Fast. She told The Herald-News that 753 meals were served, which is up from approximately 600 in 2018. The figure represents a small gain on 2017 as well.

The festival, now in its 54th year, serves as a fundraiser for Lustre Christian High School. Fast estimated this year’s total at approximately $80,000.

All funds go to LCHS, which uses the proceeds to keep tuition low. LCHS is also a Christian boarding school and is well known for hosting foreign students during extended stays in the U.S. The school features an emphasis on international student enrollment due to declines in the local population.

The all-you-can-eat German smorgasbord was the main attraction as usual, but live and silent auctions were also held, along with a bake sale and varied entertainments.

The food on offer included 270 pounds of wurst sausage patties, 300 pounds of rind flaesch (roast beef), over 1,000 cabbage rolls and 16 gallons of gravy, as well as large amounts of henna souppe (chicken soup), grune bohnen soupee (green ban soup) and other traditional items. Sweets like portzilke and perishke were also served.

The LCHS choir sang Frank Kotte’s King of the Outlaws. The Marasco family performed Knees to the Earth by Nathan and Kristi Nockels and My Lighthouse by the Rend Collective. The LCHS drama class performed Cain and Abel’s Story. The Someday Soon Quartet sang their Someday Soon Mashup and LCHS student body members and alumni sang What a Friend.

Live auction items were donated by 10 local families and individuals.

To find out more about next year’s event, call 406-392-5735 or visit lustrechristian.org.

Photo: Mary Zerbe (left) prepares food with Julie Reddig at Schmeckfest in Lustre March 22.