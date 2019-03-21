Winners Named For Regional Art Contests

Details Last Updated on Thursday, 21 March 2019 17:25 Published on Thursday, 21 March 2019 17:22 Written by James Walling

Wolf Point High School art teacher Vivian Schultz has student entries in three regional art contests: the MonDak Heritage Center Youth Art Show, the Keep Montana Green Association’s Student Art Contest and the Western Governor’s Association’s Celebrate the West regional art competition.

The MonDak show features artworks from seventh- through 12th-grade students attending area schools. Entrants were encouraged to submit acrylic paintings, charcoal drawings, pottery and a variety of other styles and mediums. Michael Comes Last and Halle Reddig took first place in their respective grades for the color works category, with freshman Kamea FourStar taking third place and seventh-grader Toyawana DeCoteau receiving honorable mention. FourStar also received honorable mention in the 3D art category and Adrianna Iron Cloud won second place for the seventh graders. Other Wolf Point students recognized by the competition include Jewel Olson, Angelena MacDonald, Mya Four Star and Layrn Jackson.

Regional winners have been announced for the KMG Art Contest, which has been going for 58 years. Schultz has been submitting student work to the competition for 14 years. FourStar took third place for grade nine. The contest received 972 entries from 33 classes in 25 schools. Statewide winners will be announced March 22.

Reddig will be submitting work to the Western Governors’ Association High School Art Competition. The association is made up of governors from 19 western states. The competition aims to challenge high school students to create works inspired by their state.

Reddig was named overall winner of the grades 9-12 category of the Johnson O’Malley Association Student art contest early this month.

Medicine Lake art teacher Pamela Welch had five students selected for the Mondak competition: Samantha Bates, Taylor Neeley, Gracie Kidder, Christine Johnson and Rhiana Christensen.

Froid art teacher Duane Larson’s student Ayrella Andring won first-place in the KMG competition for grade eight.

Poplar High School art teacher Tara Zumbrun’s student Alexis Culbertson won first for grade 10 in the KMG competion.