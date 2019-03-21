Town Hall Meetings Planned To Discuss Adjusted Hours Of Operation At Border

Details Last Updated on Thursday, 21 March 2019 15:31 Published on Thursday, 21 March 2019 15:31 Written by Darla Downs

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced that it will be changing the hours of operation at the Ports of Raymond, Opheim, Scobey and Morgan beginning April 14.

CBP said that these ports were identified for modification of operational hours to realign resources to historical and existing traffic volumes and workload. “This adjustment will allow CBP to properly align staffing with workload, maintain the CBP inspectional and enforcement missions and redirect valuable resources to ports with greater commercial and passenger volumes,” CBP said in a press release.

“Very low traffic volumes during these proposed reduced hours along with fiscal responsibility with taxpayer money are a determining factor for the adjustment of hours at CBP ports of entry,” said area port director Daniel Escobedo.

The current hours of operation for the Port of Raymond are 24 hours a day, which coincides with the hours of operation at the adjacent Canadian Port of Regway, Minton, Sask. Effective April 14, the new hours of operation at Raymond will be 6 a.m. to midnight. Travelers wishing to cross into the United States between midnight and 6 a.m. may cross at Portal, N.D., a 24-hour port of entry 108 miles east of Raymond. People crossing into Canada during these hours will not be affected.

The current hours of operation for the Port of Opheim are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 to May 31 and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 1 to Sept. 14. These hours coincide with the hours of operation at the adjacent Canadian Port of West Poplar River, Rockglen, Sask. Effective April 14, the new hours of operation at Opheim will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. year-round. Travelers wishing to cross into the United States between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight may cross at Raymond 95 miles east of Opheim via Montana Highway 5 and Montana Highway 248.

The current hours of operation for the Port of Scobey are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 to May 31 and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 1 to Sept. 14. These hours coincide with the hours of operation at the adjacent Canadian Port of Coronach, Sask. Effective April 14, the new hours of operation at Scobey will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. year-round. Travelers wishing to cross into the United States between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight may cross at Raymond, 53 miles east of Scobey.

The current hours of operation for the Port of Morgan are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 to May 31 and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 1 to Sept. 14. These hours coincide with the hours of operation at the adjacent Canadian Port of Monchy, Val Marie, Sask. Effective April 14, the new hours of operation at Morgan will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. year-round. Travelers wishing to cross into the United States between the hours 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. (June 1 –Sept. 14) may cross at Turner, 130 miles west of Morgan.

CBP plans to work with community stakeholders locally to hold informational town hall meetings to discuss the adjustment to the hours of operation at the Raymond, Opheim, Scobey and Morgan ports of entry.

The following town hall meetings have been scheduled in area communities:

Raymond: April 1 at 5:30 p.m. (MDT) at the Sheridan County Civic Center in Plentywood.

Scobey: April 2 at noon (MDT) at the Richardson Theater in Scobey.

Opheim: April 2 at 5 p.m. (MDT) at the Glasgow Sr. Citizens Center in Glasgow.

Morgan: April 3 at 4 p.m. (MDT) at the Great Northern Hotel conference room in Malta.

Anyone wishing to comment on the adjustment of hours can do so via email at