Lady Wolves Win State
Thursday, 14 March 2019
Thursday, 14 March 2019
- Written by John Plestina
The Wolf Point Lady Wolves rejoice with the championship trophy minutes after defeating Florence/Carlton to win the Class B state title with cheerleaders and fans from the Wolf Point area who came onto the floor to celebrate.
(Photo by John Plestina)
