T’Elle Evans Named To Wolf Point Station

Details Last Updated on Friday, 08 March 2019 00:33 Published on Thursday, 07 March 2019 23:17 Written by James Walling



Nine new graduates of the Montana Highway Patrol Academy were recognized at a ceremony in Helena on Thursday, Feb. 28. Wolf Point’s T’Elle Evans, 23, was among the honorees and graduates.

Evans received the Hal Vogelsang Award, which is given to the officer who displays the highest degree of fidelity as determined by Academy staff. Evans earned a Bachelors’ degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Psychology from Montana State University Northern in Havre. She also studied at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, S.D. Her initial station is listed as Wolf Point.

Evans was a three-sport athlete at Wolf Point High School, playing volleyball, basketball and golf. She told The Herald-News that she’s been interested in joining MHP since she was 18 and credits MHP Sgt. Jeff Kent for encouraging her.

“He’s been here since I was little and was a huge influence,” she said. “I saw how professional, respected and friendly he as well as others in the agency were.”

She also named Rocky Mountain Information Network law enforcement coordinator Dean Mahlum as an influence, describing him as a big help during the application process.

Evans said she leaves for field training in Billings next week and should be on the job in Wolf Point by the middle of May.

Other members of the 65th academy class include Frenchtown’s Jacob Ayers, Hamilton’s Christopher Benson, Helena’s Sam Eccles, Victor’s Taylor Gagnon, Billings’ Eric Gardner, Bozeman’s Brennen Plucker, Browning’s Isaiah Webber and Cade Hill from Taylorsville, Utah.

The newly commissioned troopers completed 20 weeks of rigorous training, with some graduates receiving recognition for physical fitness and academic leadership. The ceremony was attended by a room full of family and friends supporting the new class of officers.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Bennion told the graduates that their skills and character will be tested: “You must take all of this with the utmost seriousness,” Bennion said. “But do not fear. Just as steel is strengthened in the forge of fire, so will you be made better by challenge and adversity. And without a doubt, when you may not even know it, you will be making an impression on some young boy or girl to want to be here one day – graduating from training and heading out to the field.”

Four awards were presented at the ceremony.

Isaiah Webber received the Physical Fitness Award. Brennen Plucker received the The Michael Haynes Memorial Grant, presented in memory of Trooper Haynes by his wife Tawny Haynes. Taylor Gagnon won the Academic Award. Isaiah Webber and Christopher Benson were each awarded the Camp Commander Award for exemplary standards and performance observed by the camp commanders.

MHP began accepting applications for 10 trooper positions March 4. Interested individuals should visit MHP’s website for further details and application instructions, dojmt.gov/highwaypatrol. For more information about the trooper selection process and requirements, contact MHP at 877-8-PATROL toll-free or 406-444-3259.